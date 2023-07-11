Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off near Mount Everest on Tuesday, aviation authorities said. The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. A detailed report is yet to come as a rescue operation is underway, said a senior official at TIA.

The Manang Air chopper was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world's highest peak, but lost contact about 10 minutes after taking off at 10:04 am (0419 GMT). “The locals discovered the crashed helicopter at Chihandanda," rural municipality deputy chair Nwang Lhakpa was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

"Six bodies have been found at the crash site," Gyanendra Bhul of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal told AFP. Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.

The helicopter, operated by Manang Air, crashed near Likkhu earlier on Tuesday, just to the north of Kathmandu. Manang Air is one of many operations ferrying tourists to Nepal's high mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for a sixth, said Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official.

Five Mexican nationals and a Nepali pilot were on board when the helicopter went down, Sitoula said.