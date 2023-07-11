Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
A tourist helicopter crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, killing all six people on board. Nepal has a poor aviation safety record, with difficult runways and unpredictable weather.
All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off near Mount Everest on Tuesday, aviation authorities said. The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. A detailed report is yet to come as a rescue operation is underway, said a senior official at TIA.
Nepal is notorious for its poor aviation safety, and the latest incident comes six months after a plane crash in the country's west that killed all 72 people on board.
Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.
*With inputs from agencies