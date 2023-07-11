Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal
1 min read11 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM ISTLivemint
( with inputs from AFP )
A tourist helicopter crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, killing all six people on board. Nepal has a poor aviation safety record, with difficult runways and unpredictable weather.
All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off near Mount Everest on Tuesday, aviation authorities said. The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. A detailed report is yet to come as a rescue operation is underway, said a senior official at TIA.
The Manang Air chopper was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world's highest peak, but lost contact about 10 minutes after taking off at 10:04 am (0419 GMT). “The locals discovered the crashed helicopter at Chihandanda," rural municipality deputy chair Nwang Lhakpa was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.
"Six bodies have been found at the crash site," Gyanendra Bhul of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal told AFP. Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.
The helicopter, operated by Manang Air, crashed near Likkhu earlier on Tuesday, just to the north of Kathmandu. Manang Air is one of many operations ferrying tourists to Nepal's high mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.
Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for a sixth, said Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official.
Five Mexican nationals and a Nepali pilot were on board when the helicopter went down, Sitoula said.
Nepal is notorious for its poor aviation safety, and the latest incident comes six months after a plane crash in the country's west that killed all 72 people on board.
Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.
