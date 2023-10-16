US President Joe Biden has condemned the murder of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy who was brutally stabbed to death by a 71-year-old man in the US state of Illinois. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child's mother in their home yesterday in Illinois," said Joe Biden in a statement.

"This horrific act of hate has no place in America and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are," he said.

Biden urged Americans to unite against Islamophobia in the wake of the killing.

Fatal stabbing of Palestinian-American boy: Illinois man charged with hate crime A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime Sunday. According to the police, the man attacked the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman had multiple stab wounds and was expected to survive, according to the statement. The boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife with a 7-inch (18-cm) serrated blade, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the sheriff's statement said.

Catch all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war here Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalized. Biden has staunchly proclaimed his support for Israel. He spoke to both Palestinian and Israeli Presidents on call on Saturday. Biden has said that any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a "big mistake".

-With agency inputs



