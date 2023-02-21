In the next step for urban design and an engineering marvel, Saudi Arabia has for the first time revealed a design with an aim to build the world’s largest modern downtown in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh.

Mukaab which means cube in Arabic is 400 meters in height, 400 meters in width, and 400 meters in length, and will be the largest inner city building.

According to Arab news, inside this gigantic cube-like structure, the exterior of which will be inspired by the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style, will be the world’s first immersive destination — created through digital and virtual technology with the latest holographic. “There is a tendency among Western and Arab observers to dismiss such projects out of hand, describing them as acts of folly, and the outcome of people with too much money," Yasser Elsheshtawy, adjunct professor of architecture at Columbia University, New York, and non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News.