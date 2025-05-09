Subscribe

Skilled diver gets pulled by strong current, drowns while looking for lost GoPro camera

Zhang Xiaohan, a 30-year-old Chinese diver, drowned while diving near Kakaban Island, Indonesia. An experienced diver with a Divemaster certificate, she attempted to retrieve her lost GoPro camera despite warnings. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated9 May 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Skiller diver gets pulled by strong current, drowns to death while looking for lost GoPro camera(Representative image: Pexels)

A 30-year-old Chinese diver named Zhang Xiaohan drowned while diving in Indonesia. She was on a tour near Kakaban Island with 12 guests and 3 guides.

Advertisement

The island also has the world’s largest jellyfish lake, attracting many visitors in recent years.

Xiaohan, who drowned while diving in Indonesia, was said to be an experienced diver with a Divemaster certificate, according to the South China Morning Post.

Also Read | Woman swept away while filming reel in Uttarakhand’s Bhagirathi river

A Divemaster certificate is a professional scuba diving qualification. It lets someone guide certified divers, assist instructors and supervise diving activities.

Divemasters can lead and support divers but cannot teach full diving courses without becoming an instructor.

During the dive, she lost her GoPro camera and tried to go back down to retrieve it. A guide warned her not to do so. But, she went against the suggestion, SCMP added.

Also Read | Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's junior artiste dies by drowning, makers deny claims

The group already reached near the surface after diving 30 metres deep. Zhang didn’t return, and the guides couldn’t find her.

Advertisement

A search team later found her body at a depth of 87 metres. She is believed to have been pulled by a strong current. Her death has caused much sadness and discussion on Chinese social media.

The diver was taken to hospital for a post-mortem. Authorities are now investigating the case. Many are questioning if more safety measures should be taken by dive tour operators.

Also Read | Gujarat news: Man, his 3 daughters drown as car falls into canal, wife missing

Even skilled divers can underestimate nature’s dangers, per online users. A relative shared that Zhang’s family in Zhejiang, China, are heartbroken.

Social media reactions

People online have stressed that life is more valuable than any camera and advised never diving deep alone. The dive spot near Kakaban Island is known for its stunning underwater scenery and is very popular with tourists.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “No camera or footage is as important as your life.”

“A tip for all divers, never go deep into the sea without company,” SCMP quoted another as reacting.

Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsWorldSkilled diver gets pulled by strong current, drowns while looking for lost GoPro camera
Read Next Story