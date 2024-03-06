‘Skin colour closer to ours’: Taiwan minister apologises for her ‘racist’ remark on Indian migrant workers
Taiwan Labour Minister expressed regret for her 'inaccurate' comments, clarifying that Taiwan's labour policies aim for equality, devoid of discrimination
Taiwan's Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun has issued an apology for her “racist" remarks regarding the planned recruitment of Indian migrant workers. In an interview, the Taiwan minister stated that the country would initially focus on recruiting workers from northeastern India because 'their skin colour and dietary habits are closer to ours.'