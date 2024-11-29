S.Korean shares fall for fifth straight month, longest losing run since Nov 2021

Reuters
Published29 Nov 2024, 12:27 PM IST
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won little changed against US dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares declined nearly 2% on Friday, posting their fifth straight monthly loss, as the local central bank's rate cut raised economic slowdown worries.

** The KOSPI closed down 48.76 points, or 1.95%, at 2,455.91.

** The benchmark dropped 3.9% this month, the biggest monthly decline since January. Its five straight monthly losses is the longest losing streak since November 2021.

** The Bank of Korea delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and signalled more to come as policymakers turned a wary eye to trade risks from a second Donald Trump presidency in the U.S.

** "Bank of Korea's rate cut and downgrade in growth forecasts seriously worsened investor views about the Korean economy," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The central bank cut its growth forecast for 2024 to 2.2% from 2.4% and to 1.9% from 2.1% for 2025. It sees economic growth further weakening to 1.8% in 2026.

** South Korea's export growth is expected to have slowed to a 14-month low in November on slowing demand in the U.S. amid tariff policy uncertainty, according to a Reuters poll. The data will be reported on Sunday.

** Most index heavyweights slipped, especially exporters, such as chipmakers, automakers and battery firms.

** South Korea's factory output in October was flat on a monthly basis, data showed, missing market expectations.

** Foreigners net sold shares worth 748.3 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,394.7 per U.S. dollar on the onshore settlement platform, compared with its previous close at 1,394.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 3.4 basis points to 2.601%, while the benchmark 10-year yield shed 5.1 basis points to 2.740%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 12:27 PM IST
