S.Korean shares rise, led by SK and LG on shareholder return pledges

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:S.Korean shares rise, led by SK and LG on shareholder return pledges

Reuters
Published22 Nov 2024, 08:19 AM IST
S.Korean shares rise, led by SK and LG on shareholder return pledges
S.Korean shares rise, led by SK and LG on shareholder return pledges

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday as major conglomerates SK and LG announced measures to improve shareholder value and were set to post their best week in three months.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.78 points, or 1.08%, at 2,507.41 as of 0211 GMT.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.9% this week, after a drop of 5.6% last week, and is set to post its biggest weekly jump since mid-August, if gains hold.

** South Korea has been pushing for corporate reforms this year, with the so-called "Corporate Value-up Programme", aimed at boosting the value of listed companies with improvements in shareholder returns.

** SK Square rose 6.6% after the holding company of SK Hynix, a maker of artificial intelligence chips, announced a share buyback plan on Thursday. SK Hynix rose 4.6%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.6%, battery materials maker LG Chem added 1.9%, while beauty product maker LG Household & Healthcare jumped 3.5%.

** They also announced measures, including share buyback and cancellation, as well as revenue targets, in regulatory filings submitted on Friday.

** Samsung Electronics fell 0.18%, but it was still up 5.2% for the week after a surprise buyback plan unveiled last week.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 567 shares advanced, while 283 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 141.1 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,399.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,402.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 106.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.978%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldS.Korean shares rise, led by SK and LG on shareholder return pledges

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.000.00
      Chennai
      77,651.000.00
      Delhi
      77,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.