SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:S.Korean shares rise, led by SK and LG on shareholder return pledges

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday as major conglomerates SK and LG announced measures to improve shareholder value and were set to post their best week in three months.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.78 points, or 1.08%, at 2,507.41 as of 0211 GMT.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.9% this week, after a drop of 5.6% last week, and is set to post its biggest weekly jump since mid-August, if gains hold.

** South Korea has been pushing for corporate reforms this year, with the so-called "Corporate Value-up Programme", aimed at boosting the value of listed companies with improvements in shareholder returns.

SK Square rose 6.6% after the holding company of SK Hynix, a maker of artificial intelligence chips, announced a share buyback plan on Thursday. SK Hynix rose 4.6%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.6%, battery materials maker LG Chem added 1.9%, while beauty product maker LG Household & Healthcare jumped 3.5%.

** They also announced measures, including share buyback and cancellation, as well as revenue targets, in regulatory filings submitted on Friday.

Samsung Electronics fell 0.18%, but it was still up 5.2% for the week after a surprise buyback plan unveiled last week.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 567 shares advanced, while 283 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 141.1 billion won .

The won was quoted at 1,399.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,402.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 106.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.978%.