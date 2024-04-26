Slack founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old daughter goes missing in US
Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old daughter Mint Butterfield has gone missing, last seen in Bolinas. She has a history of substance abuse and may have fled to Tenderloin district of San Francisco, known for high crime rates.
Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old daughter has gone missing, The San Franciso Standard reported. The report mentioned that Mint Butterfield was missing by their mother Caterina Fake on Monday. They were last seen around 10 pm in Bolinas on Sunday and went missing thereafter.