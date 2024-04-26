Slack founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old daughter goes missing in US

Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old daughter has gone missing, The San Franciso Standard reported. The report mentioned that Mint Butterfield was missing by their mother Caterina Fake on Monday. They were last seen around 10 pm in Bolinas on Sunday and went missing thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to The San Francisco Standard, the billionaire's daughter has a history of substance abuse. The website said that she was staying with her mother and attending a private boarding school in Napa. Butterfield may have fled to the Tenderloin district of San Francisco which is notorious for its high crime rates, homelessness and drug trade as per the daily.

Influential writer and social media personality Yashar Ali posted on the X platform about Mint Butterfiled. Ali wrote, "I don’t ask for your help often, but I need it now…my friend’s 16-year-old has gone missing.

Please spread this far and wide, and if you have any information about their whereabouts, call the number on this flyer".

Initially, the Marin County Sheriff's Office posted a flyer with Mint Butterfield's picture to the social media platform Nextdoor. Supervisor Matt Dorsey reposted the flyer on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marin sheriff's office on Thursday said, "In collaboration with San Francisco Police Department, detectives from both agencies have attempted to find Mint, but have been unable to locate them at the time of this release".

Fake and Stewart Butterfield co-founded the image-hosting website Flickr in 2004 and sold it to Yahoo in 2005. Later, Butterfield launched the workplace chat tool Slack, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2021 for $28 billion. He left the firm in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!