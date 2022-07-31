Sleeping less than 9 hours? Your child may develop less grey matter in brain

The Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study included more than 8,300 kids between the ages of 9 and 10 who provided the researchers with data. They looked at MRI scans, medical records, and surveys that the participants and their parents had filled out both when they first signed up for the study and at a two-year check-up when they were between the ages of 11 and 12. The ABCD research, supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is the largest long-term investigation of child health and brain development in the US.

