Sleepless in Japan? PM Sanae Takaichi's 3 am meeting sparks backlash in nation battling ‘death by overwork’

Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi — known for her intense work ethic — has triggered a nationwide debate after holding a surprise meeting with aides at 3 am, a move critics say reinforces Japan’s long-standing culture of overwork, the New York Times reported.

CCTV images showed Ms Takaichi leaving her private residence in Tokyo in the early hours on Friday to review briefing papers ahead of a 9 am parliamentary budget session. The meeting reportedly lasted nearly three hours and involved several staff members.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism in a country where ‘karoshi’ — or “death from overwork” — remains a serious social issue. Opposition leader and former PM Yoshihiko Noda called the decision “crazy”, saying no leader should force staff to work at such hours. “Everyone is asleep at that time. It’s a sad attitude for a national leader,” he said.

Ms Takaichi, who became Japan’s first woman prime minister last month, defended herself in Parliament, saying her home fax machine had malfunctioned and she needed to review documents urgently. She acknowledged the “inconvenience” caused to aides but insisted the early meeting was necessary to rewrite responses for lawmakers.

Her supporters in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have backed her, blaming opposition MPs for submitting questions too late. Some business leaders have also defended her, arguing that national leaders — like police, doctors and soldiers — are expected to work round the clock.

The controversy comes as Japan debates easing its overtime cap of 45 hours per month, introduced after the 2016 suicide of a young advertising employee who logged more than 100 hours of overtime. Ms Takaichi has supported allowing more overtime for additional income, but says it should not endanger workers’ health.

Ms Takaichi, who has long projected herself as a relentless workhorse, had pledged during her leadership campaign that she would “work and work and work” once in office — a stance that has upset families of overwork victims.

Just three weeks into the job, she has had a packed schedule, including hosting US President Donald Trump and attending summits in Malaysia and South Korea.