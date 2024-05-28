A recent video of Joe Biden dozing off during the Memorial Day service has landed the United States President in trouble with netizens taking potshots at him for “disrespecting" America's fallen heroes. While some referred to him as “sleepy Joe," others mocked Joe Biden, saying “he was out like a light." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Memorial Day or Decoration Day is a holiday in the United States when US military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces are honoured for their service to the nation. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was making an address when Joe Biden was caught dozing off.

The video, which shows Joe Biden sitting with his eyes closed, soon found its way to social media, triggering condemnation for the US President.

Some even poked fun at Joe Biden saying that “defending democracy is tiresome", some called him a “disgrace" to America and others said he's “unfit" to be a President.

“Today, Joe Biden fell asleep during a memorial ceremony to honor our fallen heroes. We owe these brave service members and their families a profound apology for Biden’s embarrassing behavior," an X user said.

Also Read | Elon Musk taunts Joe Biden as 'sleeping' for ignoring SpaceX success

Before the Memorial Day service, Joe Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Delivering remarks at the remembrance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Joe Biden said each generation must ensure the sacrifice of the country's service members is not in vain.

“Freedom has never been guaranteed," Joe Biden said, adding, “Every generation has to earn it, fight for it, defend it in the battle between autocracy and democracy, between the greed of a few, and the rights of many."

Joe Biden said, "On this day, we came together again to reflect, to remember, and above all, to recommit to the future they fought for, a future grounded in freedom, democracy, opportunity and equality. Not just for some, but for all."

(With agency inputs)

