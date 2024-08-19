New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently mixed up India with Pakistan by mistake at an Indian Independence Day celebration event in Queens, according to a report by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gaffe happened on Saturday when Adams was addressing members of the Indian-American community at Queens' 9th India Day Parade, said the report.

“We raised the flag earlier this week at Bowling Green…And I think no greater symbol of what you offer to this community than the men and women who are part of the law enforcement community, who are here, the Pakistani officers, who are continuing to grow in their numbers and ranks as they continue to show that public safety is the prerequisite to our prosperity," the report quoted Adams as saying at the celebrations.

“…So I thank you for allowing me to come here. I've known this community for so long, from little Pakistan and Queens, little Pakistan and Brooklyn, you are a major foundation of our entire city. So let's continue to celebrate your independence," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the event, Adams was holding the Indian tricolour and the American flag and was surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora waving Indian flags, wearing tricolour sashes and tricolour-themed attire.

The stage from where he addressed the diaspora was decorated with Indian flags, balloons in hues of the tricolour and banners that read ‘Mayor Adams Celebrates the Indian Community’.

During Eric Adams’ address, someone from the crowd also tried to correct him, saying “India", “It’s India", said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day earlier, the New York City Mayor had addressed the flag-raising ceremony at the same venue on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.