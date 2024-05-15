Robert Fico, Slovakian PM, shot multiple times in assassination attempt; 'poet' held
Robert Fico shot: The Slovakia prime minister was shot several times and is currently in a life-threatening condition, said an official statement on Wednesday. The accused was identified as a 71-year-old “poet”.
Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting incident and was taken to a hospital, media reports claimed. He “is in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times," his Facebook profile read.