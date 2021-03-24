Slow-vaccinating Asia is squandering its economic advantages
Countries that suppressed or eliminated Covid-19 outbreaks lag in vaccinating, delaying a full recovery
As late as last autumn, suggesting that countries where Covid-19 outbreaks had been suppressed or controlled would suffer a longer-lasting shortfall in consumer demand than the U.S. would have seemed fanciful. It no longer does.
The glacial speed of vaccination programs in many parts of the Asia-Pacific will mean social distancing and travel bans deep into the second half of 2021—and potentially beyond. Currently, China has deployed fewer than six vaccine doses per 100 people, according to Our World in Data, compared with the U.S. figure of 38 and the European Union’s 13. Developed economies in the region trail even further behind: South Korea, Japan and Australia have each deployed fewer than two doses per 100 people.
