Sluggish vaccine rollout threatens global recovery

Slowly. Since the vaccination drive began on 8 December in the UK, just over 64 million doses (not people, as dose regimen may vary) have been administered, until 23 January. Even advanced economies, that were the first to kick off immunization, have been lagging their targets. For example, the US aimed to vaccinate 20 million people by 2020-end itself, but has been able to administer about 20.5 million doses so far. It has administered just over six doses per 100 people, the UK more than 10, while the European Union trails at less than 2 doses. In poorer parts of the world, inoculation hasn’t even started yet.