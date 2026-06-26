Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, dramatic videos show debris falling

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building on Friday evening, prompting a major emergency response in the Chinese capital. Authorities have not confirmed any casualties so far, while the cause of the crash remains unclear.

The incident occurred at the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, the tallest building in Beijing and the headquarters of the state-owned CITIC Group. Witnesses reported seeing a small aircraft strike the skyscraper before debris fell to the ground below.

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Emergency Crews Rush To CITIC Tower After Aircraft Impact According to CNN, people inside the skyscraper evacuated the building and gathered near its entrance, where several fire engines, police vehicles and ambulances were deployed.

The Reuters news agency also reported a heavy police presence around the site, with authorities closing several roads leading to the tower. Police officers were seen preventing people from taking photographs and directing bystanders away from the area.

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Videos Show Debris Falling From China's Tallest Building Videos circulating on social media captured dramatic scenes of debris falling from the upper levels of the skyscraper. The footage appeared to show part of the aircraft's tail section lying on the ground alongside a shattered taxi window.

According to Reuters, two glass panels on a high floor of the building were damaged in the impact. There was no immediate official statement from Chinese authorities on the incident.

The CITIC Tower, commonly known as China Zun, is a landmark in Beijing's central business district. Rising more than 500 metres into the skyline, it serves as the headquarters of the state-owned CITIC Group and is the tallest building in the Chinese capital.

Police Seal Roads, Restrict Filming Around Crash Site Reuters reported that security around the crash site was quickly tightened.

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Several roads leading to the building were closed to traffic, while police officers were seen asking people to move away from the area. According to Reuters, some people were also prevented from taking photographs as emergency operations continued.

Aircraft Believed To Be Domestically Manufactured Light Sport Plane According to CNN, the aircraft's registration appeared to indicate it was a Sunward SA 60L Aurora, a domestically manufactured light sport aircraft owned by a local general aviation company.

The report also said unverified flight data from Flightradar24 appeared to show the aircraft following a significantly deviated flight path before the crash. However, the flight data has not been independently verified.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the aircraft to hit the building, nor have they released information on possible injuries or fatalities. An official investigation is expected as emergency personnel continue operations at the site.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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