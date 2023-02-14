‘Small, metallic balloon’: Pentagon memo on object shot down over Canada
- The Pentagon memo also added that there were no further details about the object including its capabilities, its purpose, or even its origin.
The unidentified object flying over Yukon was shot down on Saturday appears to be small, metallic balloon. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that on his orders US fighter jet had shot down the object.
