Brazil: 9 dead as small plane crashes into buildings and furniture store in Gramado

Brazil: 9 dead as small plane crashes into buildings and furniture store in Gramado

AFP

  • A small plane crashed in Gramado, Brazil, on Sunday, killing at least nine people and damaging buildings. The crash caused a fire, leaving 15 hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Authorities are investigating the number of passengers.

A tragic plane crash in Gramado, Brazil, claimed nine lives when a Piper Cheyenne 400 turboprop crashed into a commercial area. (Photo: iStock) (Representative Image)

At least nine people died when a small plane crashed on Sunday morning in Gramado, in southern Brazil, authorities said, slamming into a commercial area of the tourist city.

The aircraft crashed into the chimney of a building, struck the second floor of a house and then "fell on a furniture store," the Rio Grande do Sul state security secretariat said in a statement.

An inn was also damaged, it added.

"There are nine deaths confirmed by the civil defense, and there are no survivors of the plane," Cleber dos Santos Lima, director of the Interior Police Department of the state civil police, told AFP.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many passengers and crew were traveling on the plane, a Piper Cheyenne 400 turboprop, but earlier said they thought it was carrying 10 people.

At least 15 people were taken to the hospital, most for smoke inhalation from the fire caused by the crash.

The plane had taken off from the municipality of Canela, another tourist town in Rio Grande do Sul.

Gramado is a popular tourist city in Brazil, with a significant influx of visitors during the Christmas season.

