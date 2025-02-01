At least 6 dead as small plane crashes in Philadelphia, massive explosion erupts: VIDEO

At least six people reportedly died after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia. Several videos of the crash circulating on social media showed massive spark erupting when the incident happened.

As per Flightradar24, "...a Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport." The report stated that the flight departed at 11:06 pm UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft at 23:06:54.

"Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft (non-position report) reported a vertical rate of -11,008 fpm," it added.

Advertisement

A video shot on a dashcam and shared by BNO news showed a massive spark and smoke billowing out of the fire that was caused by the plane crash.