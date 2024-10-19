‘Small, ugly, broken’: Israeli soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s lifeless body

An Israeli soldier took charge of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's body soon after the operation to kill the Hamas chief concluded. Recounting the moments he spent alone with the lifeless body of the 62-year-old man who was dubbed as "The Face of Evil" by Israel, the soldier said Yahya Sinwar was lying in a dilapidated chair. The head of Hamas political bureau seemed small, ugly and broken after the mission succeeded to put an end to his life.

The Israeli soldier identified as Lt Col Itamar Eitam, who was involved in the operation to kill Hamas chief, in a social media post on Facebook wrote, “I just left Rafah. Not long ago, I looked him - Sinwar - in the eyes. I had a few minutes alone with him, and I looked at him - a small, ugly, and broken figure, lying on a shattered couch.”