‘Small, ugly, broken’: Israeli soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s lifeless body

Israeli soldier describing the time he spent alone with Yahya Sinwar's lifeless body suggested that the Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was a broken figure after the mission. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
‘Small, ugly, broken’: Soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's lifeless body
‘Small, ugly, broken’: Soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s lifeless body(AP)

An Israeli soldier took charge of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's body soon after the operation to kill the Hamas chief concluded. Recounting the moments he spent alone with the lifeless body of the 62-year-old man who was dubbed as "The Face of Evil" by Israel, the soldier said Yahya Sinwar was lying in a dilapidated chair. The head of Hamas political bureau seemed small, ugly and broken after the mission succeeded to put an end to his life.

The Israeli soldier identified as Lt Col Itamar Eitam, who was involved in the operation to kill Hamas chief, in a social media post on Facebook wrote, “I just left Rafah. Not long ago, I looked him - Sinwar - in the eyes. I had a few minutes alone with him, and I looked at him - a small, ugly, and broken figure, lying on a shattered couch.”

Suggesting that the man caused tremendous pain, the Lt Col wrote, “I looked at the ruined city, and I even felt pain for them, but more than anything, I felt insulted-insulted on behalf of God. Because he, too, was once a baby and a child, and he had a choice, and he chose evil. He chose wickedness. What an insult that he was also a person created in Your image. How distorted. How much better the world is now. We won't be confused, and we won't give up. Together we will win. Happy holiday.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Small, ugly, broken’: Israeli soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s lifeless body

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.