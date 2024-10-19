Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Small, ugly, broken’: Israeli soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's lifeless body

‘Small, ugly, broken’: Israeli soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's lifeless body

Written By Fareha Naaz

Israeli soldier describing the time he spent alone with Yahya Sinwar's lifeless body suggested that the Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was a broken figure after the mission. 

‘Small, ugly, broken’: Soldier recounts moments with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's lifeless body

An Israeli soldier took charge of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's body soon after the operation to kill the Hamas chief concluded. Recounting the moments he spent alone with the lifeless body of the 62-year-old man who was dubbed as "The Face of Evil" by Israel, the soldier said Yahya Sinwar was lying in a dilapidated chair. The head of Hamas political bureau seemed small, ugly and broken after the mission succeeded to put an end to his life.

The Israeli soldier identified as Lt Col Itamar Eitam, who was involved in the operation to kill Hamas chief, in a social media post on Facebook wrote, “I just left Rafah. Not long ago, I looked him - Sinwar - in the eyes. I had a few minutes alone with him, and I looked at him - a small, ugly, and broken figure, lying on a shattered couch."

Suggesting that the man caused tremendous pain, the Lt Col wrote, “I looked at the ruined city, and I even felt pain for them, but more than anything, I felt insulted-insulted on behalf of God. Because he, too, was once a baby and a child, and he had a choice, and he chose evil. He chose wickedness. What an insult that he was also a person created in Your image. How distorted. How much better the world is now. We won't be confused, and we won't give up. Together we will win. Happy holiday."

