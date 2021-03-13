Subscribe
Small-town natives are moving back home

Small-town natives are moving back home

(File Photo) Only for representational purposes: Over the past few years, a growing number of Americans have been moving back to the small towns
6 min read . 03:03 PM IST Grace Olmstead, The Wall Street Journal

For many young people, returning to struggling communities means exchanging prosperity for a more rooted life

My great-grandfather, who died in 2007, stayed in the same little Idaho farm town for all 96 years of his life. Even as his siblings left the farm and traveled the world, “Grandpa Dad," as we called him, turned down opportunities for adventure and bigger paychecks. But he had something that many people who have left their hometowns behind, like me, would like to regain: roots.

Over the past few years, a growing number of Americans have been moving back to the small towns and rural communities they were once encouraged to leave. Thanks in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, 52% of adults age 18 to 29 lived with their parents in 2020, the largest share since the Great Depression, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, Census Bureau data indicate that large metro areas have seen declining growth and in some instances population losses since 2010.

