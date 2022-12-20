Smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 10% of jobs amid China's covid battle1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:52 PM IST
China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts this week
China's Xiaomi Corp has started laying off workers in its smartphone and internet services business, joining a long list of Chinese tech firms cutting jobs as the country battles COVID-19 outbreaks.