‘Smashed laptop’, ‘drugs’ show what went inside Liam Payne’s hotel room before death: Pics

Liam Payne death: The former One Direction singer may have been under the influence of drugs before he fell to death from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Several reports revealed that Liam Payne's ‘erratic behaviour’ before his death had been a cause of concern for the hotel authorities. 911 received an alarming call from the hotel manager who described dealing with a man who, “When conscious, was destroying the entire room.”

Photos of Liam Payne's destroyed hotel room have now gone viral on social media, along with a 2019 interview of his, where the 31-year-old star shared about his mental health struggles and using alcohol to cope with the pressures of fame.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of these images.

smashed laptop, powdery substances found in Liam's room

One eyewitness also mentioned that Liam Payne had “smashed his laptop” in the hotel lobby before being escorted back to his room. His erratic behaviour continued until he was later found dead on the hotel's patio after he fell from his third-floor hotel balcony.

Some of the photos show powdery substances strewn all over the bathroom sink, with a cigarette lighter lying around. According to Reuters, the police were notified of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Aluminium foil, candles found in the sink

Another photo taken supposedly in Liam Payne's hotel room shows numerous items scattered around the room, including candles, aluminium foil, a Dove soap container, a burnt soda can top, and more.

‘Killed me a couple of times…’ With photos of Liam Payne's hotel room and information from the 911 call going viral, the former One Direction singer's struggles with mental health, which he had shared during a 2019 interview, have resurfaced.

“That's almost nearly killed me a couple of times,” Liam Payne had once mentioned about his loneliness during an interview with Sky News.