The prefectural government in Osaka took action against three employees who belonged to the finance department. They were enforced a 10 percent pay cut for six months after repeatedly being warned for smoking during working hours. Of the three, the 61 year old employee smoked for 355 hours and 19 minutes in total while on duty. Holding a position at director level, he was considered to have violated the 'duty of devotion' under the Local Public Service Act and was hence asked to return 1.44 million yen from his salary along with 10 percent cut.

