Smugglers tell migrants to rush to U.S. before Trump takes power

MEXICO CITY—From the dense jungle connecting Panama and Colombia to the banks of the Rio Grande, human smugglers are spreading a message to U.S.-bound migrants: Hurry up and sneak in before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Trump’s second term is creating an incentive for migrants to try to reach U.S. soil before the Jan. 20 inauguration, because many anticipate the president-elect will dismantle legal pathways to entry. Those paths include a U.S. government app that allows people to apply for U.S. asylum while in Mexico and then cross legally when they have an appointment—a system created last year that some migrants think will be upended by Trump.

Beatriz Fuentes, who manages the Casa Fuente shelter for women and children in Mexico City, said her shelter began emptying out even before the election. “They were told to hurry up in case of a possible change," she said.

While there is no evidence yet that a migration surge is materializing, people smugglers are using WhatsApp and social-media groups to tell immigrants it is now or never. Known as “coyotes" or “polleros," the smugglers’ business model becomes more lucrative during migrant surges, and business slows down right after policy changes are implemented.

In southern Mexico near the Guatemala border, some 4,000 migrants formed three caravans last week and set out for the U.S., volunteers and Mexican officials said. But many of them dispersed after being quickly “hooked," or lured, by human smugglers, said Luis Villagrán, a Mexican migrant advocate who organizes caravans in the city of Tapachula. Caravans offer safety in numbers for migrants, but are easy targets for authorities, while smugglers offer faster routes to the U.S.

“There were four WhatsApp groups in which hundreds of migrants coordinated their departure on U.S. election day. As soon as Trump’s victory became clear, messages spreading fear began to appear," he said.

Near the Darién Gap, a strip of wilderness connecting Panama and Colombia, one smuggler told migrants in a WhatsApp group message seen by The Wall Street Journal that he expects more deportations under Trump, and wished them luck not getting caught trying to cross the U.S. border.

Gilbert Álvarez, a 19-year-old student from Venezuela’s northern Carabobo state, said he recently arrived in southern Mexico and wants to apply for asylum to settle in Texas where he has relatives. He said he would wait a couple of weeks to see if he gets a legal appointment to enter.

“If there’s no progress, I will just go to the northern border," he said, adding that he wanted to get in before Trump took office.

Migration to the U.S. surged after Trump left office amid strong demand for unskilled labor as a result of the Covid pandemic. Border apprehensions have fallen significantly this year, but the immigration issue contributed to Kamala Harris’s loss to Trump, political analysts have said.

Migrants and smugglers kept a close eye on the U.S. election for weeks, and have since discussed the implications of Trump’s victory and his campaign promises to crack down on illegal border crossings and conduct the largest mass-deportation operation in U.S. history.

The risk of an imminent shutdown of the U.S. border now seems significantly higher to thousands of northbound migrants stranded in southern Mexico waiting for an appointment to apply for asylum in the U.S.

“Human smugglers are sowing doubts, especially among those migrants aiming to legally apply for asylum," said José Luis Pérez Canchola, head of the migrant support unit in the border city of Tijuana, neighboring San Diego. He estimates that more than 3,400 migrants, many of them children, are living in shelters across the city.

“Trump’s victory has generated a lot of nervousness, and the smugglers are taking advantage of that," he said.

A surge in immigration could take weeks to emerge. Recent storms have closed the muddy jungle paths and rivers in the Darién Gap, foreign observers say. Authorities in border cities such as Tijuana and Ciudad Juárez aren’t reporting significant increases in migrant arrivals. A senior U.S. government official said that authorities haven’t detected any indication that an increase in migration is coming.

Mexican authorities have disbanded caravans in recent years. Security checkpoints dot highways, and thousands of asylum seekers caught heading north are put on buses and sent back to southern Mexico under a new enforcement strategy.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the measures have helped reduce illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border by 74% since December. “The model is working, and we want it to continue working," she said at her daily news conference last Friday.

Despite the drop, more than 50,000 migrants have been apprehended at the U.S. southwest border monthly from July to September, according to the latest statistics released by the U.S. government. That is more than during the same months in 2016 before Trump was elected. Back then, arrests at the border increased in the last months of 2016, before dropping sharply after Inauguration Day and then creeping back up throughout the year.

“Eight years ago, smugglers anticipated Trump’s border closure," said Carlos Ramiro Martínez, Guatemala’s foreign minister, in an interview. “There’s a risk that this will happen again."

Immigration experts say smugglers tend to take a wait-and-see stance for a few months before adapting to border policy changes, as they did during the first Trump administration. In the spring of 2019, migrants overwhelmed U.S. border facilities. Trump responded by threatening to impose tariffs on Mexican exports if the government didn’t do more to deter migrants. Then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador deployed some 32,000 members of the National Guard to contain the wave, and migrant detentions across Mexico increased 40%.

Since then, migrant-trafficking networks have further expanded, with links to Mexico’s powerful drug gangs.

Thousands of migrants arrive in Mexico daily, said Villagrán, the caravan organizer. Most are Venezuelans who can’t be deported because the authoritarian government of President Nicolás Maduro refuses to take them. After Maduro claimed victory in a July election that was widely seen as fraudulent, authorities across the region say they are concerned about another Venezuelan migration wave because of political and economic deterioration in Venezuela.

Many Venezuelan migrants in Mexico say they fear a shutdown of the CBP One mobile phone app, the main portal to claim asylum in the U.S.

Although CBP One provides asylum access for migrants once they enter Mexican territory, the waiting lists are long and the process can take months. More than 852,000 people have scheduled appointments since the app was introduced in January 2023, according to U.S. government data. Venezuelans are among the top applicants.

Thousands of Venezuelans with children must spend months in Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Tapachula near the border with Guatemala until they are granted an appointment at a U.S. port of entry to file for asylum. That also allows migrants to travel legally across Mexico on their way to the border.

Trump has promised to reinstate some of the border policies of his first term, such as Remain in Mexico, in which migrants claiming asylum in the U.S. were sent back to Mexico while their cases were pending. While in Mexico, migrants became sitting ducks for organized crime groups operating along the Mexican border with the U.S., human-rights activists said.

“More than 20 friends decided not to wait for an appointment and joined the caravan," said Alfonso Meléndez, a 24-year-old Venezuelan student who arrived in Tuxtla Gutiérrez with four other adults and five children in late September.

“I’m very worried that they will throw us out when Trump takes office," he said. “I would love to head to the border now, but I don’t have enough money."

