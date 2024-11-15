Smugglers tell migrants to rush to U.S. before Trump takes power
Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 15 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM IST
SummaryKnown as ‘coyotes’ or ‘polleros,’ human smugglers anticipate U.S. border policy changes and adapt to new illegal migration dynamics.
MEXICO CITY—From the dense jungle connecting Panama and Colombia to the banks of the Rio Grande, human smugglers are spreading a message to U.S.-bound migrants: Hurry up and sneak in before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
