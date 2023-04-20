Snagging Tickets to See Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Is Hard. So Is Paying for Them.
- Die-hards make tough choices to spend an exorbitant amount of money for A-list music acts
Music fans who would give anything to see their favorite artists live are paying hundreds and scrimping elsewhere as ticket prices soar.
Music fans who would give anything to see their favorite artists live are paying hundreds and scrimping elsewhere as ticket prices soar.
The average resale price for concert tickets on SeatGeek has more than doubled since 2019, from $125 to $252 so far in 2023. For sold-out acts such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen, that number jumps to $1,311, $480 and $469, respectively, the company says.
The average resale price for concert tickets on SeatGeek has more than doubled since 2019, from $125 to $252 so far in 2023. For sold-out acts such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen, that number jumps to $1,311, $480 and $469, respectively, the company says.
Industry insiders point to sky-high demand: U.S. concert attendance is up 24% since 2019, according to Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster. Added fees and dynamic pricing drive up costs further for concertgoers. The average fan paid $104 for tickets to the top 200 tours in North America in 2022, according to trade publication Pollstar, up from $87 in 2019.
Spending on these tickets despite financial stress is an example of split-brain decision making, when consumers exhausted from budgeting occasionally splurge on big-ticket items.
Some fans are taking on second jobs to snag tickets at sky-high prices.
Katie Doan, a 28-year-old freelance music writer, recently spent hours delivering takeout on DoorDash so she could see BTS member Suga perform in Los Angeles next month. The roughly $100 ticket would have otherwise left her short on rent for her Costa Mesa, Calif., apartment, she says. A check of Ticketmaster on Wednesday found one seat remaining for the May 11 Suga show in L.A. for $869. It sold later that afternoon.
Ms. Doan says her best friends don’t understand why she gives priority to concerts over going out with them. But after the pandemic, Ms. Doan says she can’t think of a more worthwhile purchase. “My mind-set is that you’re going to spend this money either way. Might as well spend it on something you love," she says.
Jason Mercer, a live music analyst at risk assessment firm Moody’s Investors Service, says inflation is continuing to limit consumer’s purchasing power. People are so desperate for splashy live music experiences, he says, they would rather skip day-of extras such as concessions and merchandise than miss the whole event.
Danielle Eagleson plans to pass on the commemorative T-shirt, food and drinks at the Nashville, Tenn., stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Ms. Eagleson, 30, spent almost $900 on two nosebleed, obstructed-view resale tickets after failing to secure seats initially. She says she paid $200 in 2018 for a better spot at a different venue to see Ms. Swift.
Ms. Eagleson, who lives in Indianapolis, was laid off from a downsizing crypto company the week before tickets went on sale, but decided to shoot for them anyway. (She ended up buying resale the day she accepted a new role in public relations.) Meanwhile, she stopped eating out to make her budget work.
Merchandisers and band managers say per-head sales of commemorative gear remains strong. One of their concerns is concertgoers pulling back if the economy dips.
“The worry is people won’t be able to afford a ticket at a time when everyone is out to make up for the lack of touring during the pandemic," says Nick Stern, a longtime artist manager.
Michelle Baumval, a merchandise manager who travels with bands, says that artists have raised prices on their posters and clothing to account for increased production costs, and to offset more expensive hotels, gear and personnel. She has yet to see demand wane.
Some fans say they are just now reaching a breaking point. Stephanie Riffer, 32, went to up to 60 concerts and three music festivals a year before the pandemic. Her salary has gone up, but she now sees fewer big arena shows due to the high cost of attendance.
“I just can’t spend this kind of money anymore," the Pittsburgh physician assistant says. She stopped drinking at concerns after seeing 16-ounce beers that cost $20. For a John Mayer show at PPG Paints Arena last month, the T-shirt was $50, up from $40 in 2017, according to her receipts.
Ms. Riffer has helped out with marketing for some local venues in exchange for comped tickets.
Some superfans are buying tickets to venues far from home, then trying to get there as cheaply as possible. For Morgan Kenjarski and Jaelyn Galindo, both 25, that meant flying to Las Vegas, then driving five hours to Phoenix for a Taylor Swift concert to save about $400 each on plane tickets.
Their Hertz rental car ended up costing over $1,000 in tow and late fees when they got stranded without cell service in Nothing, Ariz., northwest of Phoenix. The women say they didn’t realize the car was electric until a “charge soon" alert blared on the dashboard.
An electric car was among those in a row a Hertz employee told the women to choose any vehicle from. “We had the windows down screaming Taylor Swift lyrics and admittedly weren’t paying close attention," says Ms. Kenjarski, a software sales representative in Raleigh, N.C.
Hertz waived the late fees, and after the company was contacted by The Wall Street Journal, covered the $600 tow fee.
The friends nearly missed the concert. But when they arrived with “two minutes to Taylor," per a countdown clock, they said it was all worth it.