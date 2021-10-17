Finding more than 90 snakes under their house is likely to be a distressing thought for many. This nightmarish/interesting scenario came to pass in the United States earlier this month. A snake rescue organisation discovered as many as 92 snakes under a house in California. Sonoma County Reptile Rescue posted images of the reptiles on its Facebook page, which have now gone viral across social media platforms.

“I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house, 3 hours and 45 minutes later This is what I came out with, what would you do," the charity organisation posted on its Facebook page on October 3, along with a couple images showing the rescued snakes.

Have a look:

In the comments, the snake rescue organisation mentioned that 59 babies and 22 adults were found till October 4, mentioning that they “will be going back and checking several more times before the 15th of this month".

Besides the initial count, 11 more snakes were found, taking the total count to 92. The man behind the rescue has been identified as Al Wolf, according to local media reports.

The Facebook post has garnered reactions ranging from amazement to concern and even gratitude.

“I saw this on the news and was amazed! I'm not a big fan of snakes, but I was so very pleased to hear that Al Wolf relocated all of them," commented one user.

“I just saw this story on the news, and I just wanted to say thank you. Most people are terrible to snakes, especially rattlesnakes. It was so nice to hear how much you respect & like them. Humans have done such terrible things to the environment & to wild creatures.. I appreciate you & what you do," reacted another.

One Facebook user specifically pointed out the “Baby Danger Noodles", a referring to the juvenile reptiles seen in the image posted by Sonoma County Reptile Rescue.

Several users thanked the organisation for finding and relocating the reptiles to a safer location.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.