Snapchat For Web to allow users to chat, snap and video call from computer

Snapchat For Web to allow users to chat, snap and video call from computer1 min read . 07:42 PM IST
Snapchat for Web is going to support chat, snap and video call from the computer. It will be exclusively available to Snapchat+ subscribers.
“This is the most awaited feature I've wanted for a long time," wrote one user. Another user asked, “Make the ability to post/upload up to 1080p videos and 40 MB pictures on our stories with Snap+. Give us a reason to buy it"
