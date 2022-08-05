Snickers candy bar maker apologises for ad suggesting Taiwan is a country

The issue of Taiwan is a hangover from a brutal civil war in China that ended in 1949 with the defeated Nationalists fleeing to the island while the victorious Chinese Communist Party assumed control of mainland China. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide the island's future. Snickers joins a long list of foreign brands that have been forced to apologise after being called out by Chinese social media users for not using Beijing's preferred nomenclature for the island: Taiwan province or Taiwan (China).