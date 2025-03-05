The Canary Islands of Africa are witnessing heavy snowfall after flash floods, which covered streets with mud, swept away cars, and interrupted the lives of residents.

Images and videos have emerged online showing snow-covered mountains in Teide National Park and Tenerife while certain areas are still grappling with heavy rainfall.

Currently, the government has issued a “state of pre-alert," while both Tenerife and La Palma are on alert for more snowfall today, reported The Sun.

Aemet, the national weather agency of Spain, has issued yellow warnings for both the islands till evening.

It is expected that nearly four centimetres of snow will settle in 24 hours.

“Snowfall may take the form of showers and could be locally heavy. Snow level 1800-2000 m. At higher altitudes, greater accumulations are expected," Aemet said.

Meanwhile, the airport, 10 km south on the coast, has been shut down due to the continuing rainfall.

“The airport of Gran Canaria is inoperative due to water accumulation on the runways. Work is underway to make them operational as soon as possible,” Airport operator AENA told Metro.

Telde, towards the East of the Canary Islands, was hit the hardest by the rainfall. The local authorities in the area have closed the beach and asked residents not to travel.

Several cars were seen floating on the roads. However, no injuries have been reported so far. The damage from the flood will continue to persist even though the rainfall stopped last night. More rainfall is expected this week.

Earlier, the local authorities warned, “Please be careful and avoid travelling and transiting along ravines. Heavy rains may occur in Telde during the morning.”