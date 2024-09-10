Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been very close to his late mother, Diana -- Princess of Wales – who died 27 years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his last visit to Britain to attend Lord Robet Fellowes' memorial service on 29 August, Harry – the youngest son of Princess Diana and now King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) – chose to stay with his uncle, Charles, Earl Spencer.

Charles Edward Maurice Spencer is the 9th Earl Spencer, happens to be late Princess Diana's younger brother and runs Althorp House where the late princess is buried.

"Harry visited the grave when he was in Althorp," The Royal Observer quoted a friend of the Spencer family as saying.

"It’s a very special place for all the family but especially Harry. It was a significant part of his motivation for staying there," the report added.

Reports in May claimed that Prince Harry allegedly turned down his father, King Charles III's offer to stay with him during his trip to the UK. Harry chose to stay with his mother's side of the family.

Harry reportedly did not speak a single word at the remembrance service like his elder brother Prince William.

Why did Harry choose Althorp? One of the primary reasons the rebel Prince chose to stay at Althorp during the one-time future queen's death anniversary – which passed on 31 August 1997, could be his willingness to visit his mother's grave on that date.

According to details, late Prince Diana was buried on a small island inside of a pond which is only accessible by a rowboat. The place is not open for the general public. However, a shrine of the iconic royal sits near the pond for the masses to pay respect.

"I couldn’t say what the ins and outs were, but what I can tell you is that Prince William is a decent guy," TRO quoted and insider as saying.

"He would understand that his brother wanted to be there and that [his invitation] would be a matter for the Spencer family," the report added.