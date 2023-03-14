Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is reportedly in extreme pain by how she is being covered by the media. Prince Harry also revealed that once when he returned home, Markle was uncontrollably crying and said that she didn't want to do this anymore.

“She was sobbing. Uncontrollably. My love, what’s happened? I thought for sure we’d lost the baby. I went to her on my knees. She choked out that she didn’t want to do this anymore. Do what? Live. I didn’t catch her meaning at first. I didn’t understand, maybe didn’t want to understand," Prince Harry said in his book.

The Duke of Sussex said that she couldn't process the words and the extreme amount of pain of being hated so much.

"My mind just didn’t want to process the words. It’s all so painful, she was saying. What is? To be hated like this—for what? What had she done? she asked. She really wanted to know. What sin had she committed to deserve this kind of treatment?" Meghan Markle said.

Prince Harry expressed that she just wanted to stop the pain not only for herself but for everyone.

“She just wanted to make the pain stop, she said. Not only for her but for everyone. For me, for her mother. But she couldn’t make it stop, so she’d decided to disappear," Prince Harry continued.

The news came as the buzz around the couple is refusing to die down and the King Charles's coronation was the latest reason for their media light. After some tussle within the Royal Family, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are invited to the coronation, but their presence is still not confirmed.

Recently, a royal expert also claimed that the couple will also look towards earning money from the coronation event and maybe even film it for profit. “King Charles as a father would certainly like his youngest son there but let me tell you there has been no personal conversation between Charles for months, there's been no contact with Prince William for longer than a few months now," the royal expert said.