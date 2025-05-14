‘So proud…’: Former UK minister praises his nephews, speaking up for their jailed father Imran Khan

Zac Goldsmith, UK's former foreign office minister for the International Environment, Climate, Forests, Oceans, had high praises for his nephews – Kasim Khan and Suleiman Khan – on Tuesday. They are both Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan 's sons.

In a note on X, Goldsmith, while advocating for Imran Khan himself, sang high praises of his nephews, feeling “proud” of them. While quoting a post by Mario Nawfal, an Australian entrepreneur, Goldsmith said, “So proud of my nephews. They have never courted publicity. The contrary. But they are speaking up now for their father @ImranKhanPTI - a hero for so many in Pakistan, an uncorruptible leader who is being tortured by a desperate, corrupt and greedy establishment.”