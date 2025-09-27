‘So what?’: Russia reacts to Trump's ‘Putin has let me down’ remark, ‘not guided by his controversial statements’

The Russian envoy to the UK, Andrey Kelin, addressed US President Donald Trump's disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasising the seriousness of the Ukraine.

Kelin responded to the question, “Trump has been saying he is very disappointed by Putin, who has let him down. He's clearly annoyed.”

Speaking on Trump's statement, Kelin in an interview with Channel 4 said, “And so what? We should be guided by his controversial statements each time. Not at all? We are in operation, serious operation, well, the situation in Ukraine is a conflict.”

Highlighting the significance of the Ukraine conflict, Kelin said, “It is a fundamental interest for us. We needed to resolve it once and forever. It is not linked with European security or other NATO countries. We have a problem with Ukraine.”

‘Putin has let me down,’ says Trump Last week, Trump expressed disappointment over Putin for not preventing the Ukraine war, which caused significant casualties.

“He has let me down. I mean, he's killing many people and he's losing more people than he's, you know, than he's killing. I mean, frankly, Russian soldiers are being killed at a higher rate than the Ukrainian soldiers,” Bloomberg News quoted the US President at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump said that although he believed the Russia-Ukraine war would be the “easiest” to resolve, that was not the case.

He also claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he had stayed in the White House."This was a thing that would have never happened had I been president. If I were president, it would have never happened. And it didn't happen for four years," Trump said.

After a summit in Alaska between Putin and Trump, where the US leader urged the Russian president to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a peace agreement did not materialise.

Ukraine and Russia have been involved in a conflict since 2014, which escalated into a full-scale war in February 2022. The conflict began when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and subsequently supported separatist movements in Ukraine's Donbas region, according to Bloomberg.