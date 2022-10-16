Soaring dollar leaves food piled up in ports as world hunger grows4 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 05:41 AM IST
Importers from Ghana to Pakistan have struggled to pay for cargoes, risking shortages and adding to global food inflation
Food importers from Africa to Asia are scrambling for dollars to pay their bills as a surge in the US currency drives prices even higher for countries already facing a historic global food crisis.