Soaring food inflation has hit Pakistanis hard this year, especially during Ramadan - the festival of prayer as the lavish food preparations have been overshadowed in the country due to rising prices of essential items. The price of fruits has increased from PKR 350 to 400, according to Pakistani vernacular media Jinnah Edit reports.

Local media reported that the people of the country boycotted purchasing expensive fruit from Friday to Sunday last week expressing anger and displaying that the public has the will to take a stand against consumer exploitation.

A slogan of boycott is also being raised at the public level and a growing call is being made to follow so as to control the rising inflation. A news report stated that if Pakistanis will follow the slogan it can help in inflation control.

People in Gilgit have started adopting the culture of boycotting. Boycott culture refers to the campaign of the people not to purchase expensive fruit and this campaign is being followed in every province. Even social workers and citizens from all walks of life have stopped to purchase fruit due to high prices, ANI reported.

People of Pakistan are showing their resentment by way of boycott which has brought to the fore the need for the Pakistani government to implement the official price list of products without any delay and set up a complaint camp or a consumer court where a magistrate can decide on the matters related to consumer exploitation, sub-standard consumer items.

Unlike previous years, indulgence in Ramzan month is proving to be a pricey proposition for many this year. Dates are being sold for up to euro 3.5 per kg, which is unaffordable for many households with staggering food costs, reported DW News as quoted by ANI.

"Inflation has risen so much that things selling for Pakistani ₹200 per kg past year are now priced ₹500 per kg. At the same time, petrol, bus fares, rent and other expenses have also increased tremendously. What can we do?" said a Pakistani citizen. High prices mean many travels further afield to find deals at wholesale markets, reported DW News.

The all-time high price of wheat flour pushed weekly inflation in Pakistan up 1.80 percent week-on-week and 46.65 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period that ended on March 23, pointing to even tougher times ahead in the country, Geo News reported.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday attributed the surge in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) to the increase in prices of tomatoes (71.77pc), wheat flour (42.32pc), potatoes (11.47pc), bananas (11.07pc), tea (7.34pc), georgette (2.11pc), lawn (1.77pc), long cloth (1.58pc), pulse mash (1.57pc), prepared tea (1.32pc), and gur (1.03pc).

Pakistan is going through one of its worst economic crises in years. Inflation has surged more than 45 percent. The Pakistani state usually offers relief packages during the month of Ramzan, but this year, the cash-strapped government has little to give.

