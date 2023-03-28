Soaring inflation hits Pakistanis hard during Ramadan2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:43 AM IST
Local media reported that Pakistanis boycotted purchasing expensive fruit from Friday to Sunday last week expressing anger and displaying that the public has the will to take a stand against consumer exploitation.
Soaring food inflation has hit Pakistanis hard this year, especially during Ramadan - the festival of prayer as the lavish food preparations have been overshadowed in the country due to rising prices of essential items. The price of fruits has increased from PKR 350 to 400, according to Pakistani vernacular media Jinnah Edit reports.
