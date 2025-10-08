Social media ban for under 15s: After Australia THIS country plans to block Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube

Days after Australia took measures to enforce under 16s social media ban from December, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is following suit. The Danish PM on Tuesday announced that the authorities are deliberating over under 15s social media ban proposal, AFP reported.

At the opening message of Folketing, the Danish parliament, she said, “Never before have so many children and young people suffered from anxiety and depression" emphasising that this generation has "unleashed a monster."

Asserting that an increasing number of young adults are facing difficulty reading and concentrating at Folketing's autumn session, she noted, “On screens they see things no child or young person should see."

Without specifying which social networks the new measures would impact, she said that the ban would cover “several” social media platforms.

It is expected that the ban would be imposed as early as next year.

Suggesting that there would be an option for parents to give permission to their children to use social media platforms from the age of 13, she said, “The cell phone and social media are robbing our children of their childhood.”

It follows February announcement when Denmark said that mobile phones would be banned in all schools and after-school clubs. The Denmark government had commissioned a probe into the dissatisfaction among children and young people. The government's wellbeing study recommended that children under 13 should not have their own smartphone or tablet.

Australia's social media ban for under 16s To avoid negative impact of social media on the young population, Australia has been a leader in global efforts. Australian parliament adopted social media ban for under-16s in late 2024. However, details on its implementation still remain under wraps. Several prominent platforms fall under the Australian ban's remit including Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

Few months ago, Greece proposed setting an "age of digital adulthood" across the 27-country European Union. To refrain children's access to social media without parental consent Greece had put forward the proposal in June.

