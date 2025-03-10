Social media influencer dies after not eating for two days: Fans suspect suicide after finding eerie coincidence

The death of a 24-year-old influencer Maoyouyou, who struggled with mental health and financial issues, has led to widespread mourning online. Fans have now found an eerie coincidence.

Social media influencer dies after not eating for two days: Fans suspect suicide after finding eerie coincidence

The tragic death of 24-year-old Chinese cosplay influencer Maoyouyou, whose real name is Shi Ye, has sparked widespread grief and reflection among netizens in mainland China. Shi passed away at 5:20 PM on February 25, as confirmed by her family on social media.

While the exact cause of her death was not disclosed, many fans suspect she died by suicide. Her death may be linked to ongoing depression and financial hardship, as per the South China Morning Post.

Shi was a well-known figure in China’s cosplay community. She actively participated in anime conventions and shared her cosplay work online with over 51,000 followers. On February 24, just a day before her death, she held a live stream where she appeared visibly low in spirits.

During the session, she openly spoke about her deteriorating mental health, lack of appetite and the inability to afford rent in Beijing. She described herself as being in a state of “lying flat”. The Chinese term symbolises doing the bare minimum to survive.

The popular social media influencer admitted to not eating for two days. She also claimed that she had failed to secure medical treatment due to appointment issues.

Fans find eerie coincidence

Hours before her death, Maoyouyou posted a haunting message: “We will never meet again.” Many people interpreted this as a final goodbye. Her time of death, 5:20 PM, eerily matched her birthday, May 20.

Her passing has triggered an emotional wave online, with fans mourning the loss of someone they admired. Messages poured in, remembering her as once “optimistic” and inspirational. Some urged greater awareness and support for those struggling with mental health issues.

Her family has decided to keep her social media and phone number active as a digital memorial. It will allow fans and loved ones to express their grief and remember her.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please know that help is available. You are not alone, and support is just a call away. You can contact iCall at 9152987821 or AASRA at +91-9820466726. These services offer free, confidential emotional support. Please talk to someone. You matter.

