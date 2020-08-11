SoftBank’s fire sale doesn’t redeem Masayoshi Son’s strategy

But that success also highlights the failings of so many other bets. When the Vision Fund poured billions of dollars into the likes of WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc., the aim was to give the start-ups a war chest they could use to undercut the competition on price. That would then squeeze out competitors, allowing them to raise prices and finally make a profit. So far, the vision has failed to pay off: Uber and WeWork alone accounted for write-downs of $9.8 billion for the fund last year.