SoftBank shares surge after Alibaba unveils six-way split of its businesses1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:48 AM IST
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has relied on his Alibaba stake in recent years to generate cash for other startup investments and to compensate for losses in his portfolio.
SoftBank Group Corp. surged in Tokyo trading after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced a six-way split of its businesses, fueling optimism for a recovery at one of the Japanese company’s most important holdings.
