SoftBank's Arm China lays off employees: Report
- The layoffs come as SoftBank tries to set up a public listing for Arm this year.
SoftBank Group Corp's chip technology firm Arm Ltd's China joint venture laid off 90-95 employees last week to cope with a challenging business outlook this year, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
