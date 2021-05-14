Subscribe
Home >News >World >Software industry awaits details on Biden's order to report hacks

Software industry awaits details on Biden’s order to report hacks

Software industry awaits details on Biden’s order to report hacks
4 min read . 05:22 PM IST David Uberti, The Wall Street Journal

  • Companies could be required to report severe breaches in three days or less

President Biden’s executive order on Wednesday to shore up U.S. cybersecurity will force many companies selling software to the government to report attacks on their systems, sharing information that officials and cyber experts say is increasingly important to U.S. security.

The obligations represent a shift for the private sector, which has resisted such requirements for fear of financial and reputational damage resulting from the release of sensitive information about breaches.

