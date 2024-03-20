As a rare total solar eclipse prepares to cast its shadow across parts of the United States on April 8, many school districts in the affected regions have decided to take precautionary measures by announcing closures or early dismissals, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
The celestial event, which will plunge several states into temporary darkness, is expected to draw millions of spectators, including astronomy enthusiasts from across the country. However, concerns over potential safety risks, strains on local resources, and the possibility of traffic congestion have prompted educational authorities to prioritise the well-being of students and staff, the report added.
According to the report, states in the path of the total solar eclipse are Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire, and Maine.
In Texas, authorities have urged locals to stock up on essentials in anticipation of the influx of visitors. School districts like Hays County, Del Valle, Manor, and Lake Travis have declared holidays on the day of the eclipse, the report added.
Similarly, numerous schools in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Maine have announced closures or early dismissals, citing safety concerns and the need to alleviate potential strain on local resources, as per the HT report.
While the total solar eclipse promises to be a spectacular celestial event, educational institutions are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their students and staff. This decision highlights the importance of prioritising public safety during such rare astronomical occurrences, according to the report.
As the celestial event approaches, authorities are working diligently to manage the anticipated crowds and ensure a seamless experience for spectators while minimising disruptions to daily life, the report further stated.
School Districts Affected by Total Solar Eclipse Closures Across Multiple U.S. States
Here is the list of schools and districts that will be closed on the day of the total solar eclipse on April 8.
Texas:
Hays County
Del Valle
Manor
Lake Travis School Districts
Indiana:
Brebeuf High School
Brownsburg Community Schools
Carmel Clay Schools
Center Grove Community Schools
Danville Community Schools
Eastern Hancock Schools
Guerin Catholic High School
Hamilton Heights schools
Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Heritage Christian High School
Indianapolis Public Schools
Lawrence Township
Lebanon Community Schools
Mill Creek Community Schools
Muncie Community Schools
Noblesville Schools
Park Tudor School
Pike Township
Plainfield Community Schools
Roncalli High School
Southern Hancock County Schools
Speedway Schools
Wayne Township
Zionsville Community Schools
Ohio:
Akron Public Schools
Amherst Exempted Village Schools
Ashland City Schools (Teacher Conference Comp. Day)
Ashtabula Area City Schools
Aurora City Schools (Staff report in for Professional Day)
Avon Lake City Schools
Avon Local School District
Barberton City Schools
Bay Village City Schools
Black River Local Schools
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
Brunswick City Schools
Buckeye Central School District
Buckeye Local Schools
Canton City Schools
Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Cloverleaf Local Schools
Copley-Fairlawn City Schools
Coventry Local Schools
Cuyahoga Falls City Schools
Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
EHOVE Career Center
Fairless Local Schools
Fayette County Public Schools
Field Local Schools
Firelands Local Schools
Green Local Schools
Hawken School (faculty/staff work day)
Highland Local Schools
Hoban High School
Horizon Science Academy
Howland Local Schools
Hudson City Schools
Huron City Schools
Jackson Local Schools
James A. Garfield Local Schools
Kenston Local Schools
Kent City Schools
Lake Local Schools
Lakewood City Schools
Lakeview Local Schools
Lorain County Community College
Louisville City Schools
Madison Local Schools
Manchester Local Schools
Marlington Local Schools
Massillon City Schools
Mayfield City Schools
Medina City Schools
Mentor Public Schools
Midview Schools
Mogadore Local Schools
Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools
Nordonia Hills City School District
Northside Christian Academy & Preschool
Norton City Schools
Norwalk City Schools
North Canton City Schools
North Olmsted City Schools
North Ridgeville City Schools
Oberlin City Schools
Olmsted Falls City Schools
Parma City School District
Perry Local School District (Stark County)
Plain Local Schools
Poland Local Schools
Portage Lakes Career Center
Ravenna City Schools
Revere Local School District
Rittman Exempted Village Schools
Rocky River City Schools
Rootstown Local Schools
Sandy Valley Local Schools
Sheffield Lake City Schools
Southeast Local Schools
Springfield Local Schools
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools
Streetsboro City Schools
Strongsville City Schools
Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools
Twinsburg City Schools
Wadsworth City Schools
Waterloo Local Schools
Wayne County Schools Career Center
West Geauga Local Schools
West Holmes Local Schools
Westlake City Schools
Willoughby-Eastlake School District
Windham Exempted Village Schools
Wooster City Schools
Pennsylvania:
Corry Area School District
Erie Public Schools
Fairview School District
General McClane School District
Girard School District
Harbor Creek School District
Iroquois School District
Millcreek School District
North East School District
Northwestern School District
Union City Area School District
Wattsburg School District
Vermont:
University of Vermont
Burlington Public Schools
Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools
Maple Run Unified School District
Champlain Valley Union School District
Essex-Westford School District
Milton Town School District
Lamoille North Supervisory Union
Lamoille South Supervisory Union
Waitsfield Elementary
Winooski School District
Colchester School District
Mount Abraham Unified School District
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
Missisquoi Valley School District
Addison Central School District
Washington Central Unified Union School District
Maine:
Schools in Franklin, Grand Isle, and Chittenden counties
