Numerous schools across multiple US states have announced closures or early dismissals on April 8 due to the impending total solar eclipse. They cited safety concerns and potential strain on local resources as millions prepare to witness the celestial event

The celestial event, which will plunge several states into temporary darkness, is expected to draw millions of spectators, including astronomy enthusiasts from across the country. However, concerns over potential safety risks, strains on local resources, and the possibility of traffic congestion have prompted educational authorities to prioritise the well-being of students and staff, the report added.

According to the report, states in the path of the total solar eclipse are Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire, and Maine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Texas, authorities have urged locals to stock up on essentials in anticipation of the influx of visitors. School districts like Hays County, Del Valle, Manor, and Lake Travis have declared holidays on the day of the eclipse, the report added.

Similarly, numerous schools in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Maine have announced closures or early dismissals, citing safety concerns and the need to alleviate potential strain on local resources, as per the HT report.

While the total solar eclipse promises to be a spectacular celestial event, educational institutions are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their students and staff. This decision highlights the importance of prioritising public safety during such rare astronomical occurrences, according to the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the celestial event approaches, authorities are working diligently to manage the anticipated crowds and ensure a seamless experience for spectators while minimising disruptions to daily life, the report further stated.

School Districts Affected by Total Solar Eclipse Closures Across Multiple U.S. States Here is the list of schools and districts that will be closed on the day of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Texas: Hays County

Del Valle

Manor

Lake Travis School Districts

Indiana: Brebeuf High School

Brownsburg Community Schools

Carmel Clay Schools

Center Grove Community Schools

Danville Community Schools

Eastern Hancock Schools

Guerin Catholic High School

Hamilton Heights schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Heritage Christian High School

Indianapolis Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Lebanon Community Schools

Mill Creek Community Schools

Muncie Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Park Tudor School

Pike Township

Plainfield Community Schools

Roncalli High School

Southern Hancock County Schools

Speedway Schools

Wayne Township

Zionsville Community Schools

Ohio: Akron Public Schools

Amherst Exempted Village Schools

Ashland City Schools (Teacher Conference Comp. Day)

Ashtabula Area City Schools

Aurora City Schools (Staff report in for Professional Day)

Avon Lake City Schools

Avon Local School District

Barberton City Schools

Bay Village City Schools

Black River Local Schools

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

Brunswick City Schools

Buckeye Central School District

Buckeye Local Schools

Canton City Schools

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cloverleaf Local Schools

Copley-Fairlawn City Schools

Coventry Local Schools

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

EHOVE Career Center

Fairless Local Schools

Fayette County Public Schools

Field Local Schools

Firelands Local Schools

Green Local Schools

Hawken School (faculty/staff work day)

Highland Local Schools

Hoban High School

Horizon Science Academy

Howland Local Schools

Hudson City Schools

Huron City Schools

Jackson Local Schools

James A. Garfield Local Schools

Kenston Local Schools

Kent City Schools

Lake Local Schools

Lakewood City Schools

Lakeview Local Schools

Lorain County Community College

Louisville City Schools

Madison Local Schools

Manchester Local Schools

Marlington Local Schools

Massillon City Schools

Mayfield City Schools

Medina City Schools

Mentor Public Schools

Midview Schools

Mogadore Local Schools

Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools

Nordonia Hills City School District

Northside Christian Academy & Preschool

Norton City Schools

Norwalk City Schools

North Canton City Schools

North Olmsted City Schools

North Ridgeville City Schools

Oberlin City Schools

Olmsted Falls City Schools

Parma City School District

Perry Local School District (Stark County)

Plain Local Schools

Poland Local Schools

Portage Lakes Career Center

Ravenna City Schools

Revere Local School District

Rittman Exempted Village Schools

Rocky River City Schools

Rootstown Local Schools

Sandy Valley Local Schools

Sheffield Lake City Schools

Southeast Local Schools

Springfield Local Schools

Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools

Streetsboro City Schools

Strongsville City Schools

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools

Twinsburg City Schools

Wadsworth City Schools

Waterloo Local Schools

Wayne County Schools Career Center

West Geauga Local Schools

West Holmes Local Schools

Westlake City Schools

Willoughby-Eastlake School District

Windham Exempted Village Schools

Wooster City Schools

Pennsylvania: Corry Area School District

Erie Public Schools

Fairview School District

General McClane School District

Girard School District

Harbor Creek School District

Iroquois School District

Millcreek School District

North East School District

Northwestern School District

Union City Area School District

Wattsburg School District

Vermont: University of Vermont

Burlington Public Schools

Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools

Maple Run Unified School District

Champlain Valley Union School District

Essex-Westford School District

Milton Town School District

Lamoille North Supervisory Union

Lamoille South Supervisory Union

Waitsfield Elementary

Winooski School District

Colchester School District

Mount Abraham Unified School District

Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union

Missisquoi Valley School District

Addison Central School District

Washington Central Unified Union School District

Maine: Schools in Franklin, Grand Isle, and Chittenden counties

