Solar storm to strike Earth tomorrow; Expect mobile, GPS, Satellite disruptions2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 03:35 PM IST
NASA has warned that the flare might have a significant impact on Earth's geomagnetic field.
A solar storm is expected to directly strike Earth on July 20, according to a recent prediction by space weather researcher Dr. Tamitha Skov. Researchers and scientists all over the world are on the edge due to the possibility of a strong solar flare striking Earth. Radio outages were said to have been brought on by a large flare on July 15.