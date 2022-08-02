Solarstorm to hit Earth tomorrow; power grid failures, satellite dysfunction likely2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:01 PM IST
The geomagnetic storm this time is expected to form auroras in the skies over Canada and Alaska.
A 'hole' in the Sun's atmosphere is releasing gaseous materials. This, combined with a stream of strong solar winds, might result in a minor G1-class solar storm that is likely to hit the Earth tomorrow.