Sold at birth, reunited by TikTok video: Here's a story of 'Georgia's stolen children'
Amy and Ano were among thousands of babies who were stolen from hospitals in Georgia and sold. Here's a look at their journey of how they discovered about each other, got in touch years later and went on to meet their biological mother.
This is the story of twin sisters who were sold at birth at a hospital in Georgia. One can say, it was a TikTok video that reunited them years later. Amy and Ano are identical twins. Within hours of their birth, they were taken from their mother and sold to separate families, BBC reported. There were among thousands of babies who were stolen from hospitals in Georgia and sold. The twins have now travelled from Georgia to Germany to find out their reality.